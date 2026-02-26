Left Menu

Thrilling Clash in T20 World Cup Super 8: West Indies vs South Africa

The West Indies faced South Africa in a gripping T20 World Cup Super 8 match. Despite a strong start, the West Indies were limited to 176 runs for 8 wickets. Key performances included Jason Holder's 49 and Romario Shepherd's unbeaten 52, while Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada led South Africa's bowling charge.

The pressing encounter between West Indies and South Africa in the T20 World Cup Super 8 match showcased thrilling cricket action, with both teams striving for dominance.

West Indies' innings began with Brandon King, who managed 21 runs, setting the tone for the innings. Despite early efforts, their lineup faltered due to the impressive bowling by South Africa, notably from Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada.

Romario Shepherd provided a late revival with an unbeaten 52, yet West Indies concluded at 176 for 8 wickets, setting a challenging target for South Africa to chase in this nail-biting face-off.

