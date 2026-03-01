South Africa Outplays Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20 Encounter
Sikandar Raza's impressive performance wasn't enough as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the T20 World Cup's Super Eights. Raza's 73-run innings and 3/29 bowling figures were highlights, but South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, and George Linde ensured victory by reaching 154/5 in 17.5 overs.
In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, South Africa overcame Zimbabwe by five wickets despite Sikandar Raza's commendable all-round show.
Raza's blistering 73 off 43 balls catapulted Zimbabwe to 153/7. His bowling figures of 3/29 briefly gave Zimbabwe hope, but it was South Africa's day.
South Africa chased down the target, securing 154/5 in 17.5 overs, buoyed by essential knocks from Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, and the undefeated George Linde.
