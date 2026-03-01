Left Menu

South Africa Outplays Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20 Encounter

Sikandar Raza's impressive performance wasn't enough as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by five wickets in the T20 World Cup's Super Eights. Raza's 73-run innings and 3/29 bowling figures were highlights, but South Africa's Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, and George Linde ensured victory by reaching 154/5 in 17.5 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 18:29 IST
South Africa Outplays Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20 Encounter
Sikandar Raza
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, South Africa overcame Zimbabwe by five wickets despite Sikandar Raza's commendable all-round show.

Raza's blistering 73 off 43 balls catapulted Zimbabwe to 153/7. His bowling figures of 3/29 briefly gave Zimbabwe hope, but it was South Africa's day.

South Africa chased down the target, securing 154/5 in 17.5 overs, buoyed by essential knocks from Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, and the undefeated George Linde.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

Urgent Appeal for Evacuation: Indian Citizens Caught in Middle East Conflict

 India
2
Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tensions

Uttar Pradesh Ensures Safety for Its Workers in Israel Amid Middle East Tens...

 India
3
Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

Tata Motors' Remarkable Surge in Commercial Vehicle Sales

 India
4
Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

Mastermind of Multi-State Job Scam Nabbed by Delhi Police

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026