South Africa Outplays Zimbabwe in Thrilling T20 Encounter

In a thrilling encounter at the T20 World Cup Super Eights, South Africa overcame Zimbabwe by five wickets despite Sikandar Raza's commendable all-round show.

Raza's blistering 73 off 43 balls catapulted Zimbabwe to 153/7. His bowling figures of 3/29 briefly gave Zimbabwe hope, but it was South Africa's day.

South Africa chased down the target, securing 154/5 in 17.5 overs, buoyed by essential knocks from Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, and the undefeated George Linde.

