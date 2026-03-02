Echavarria's Stellar Bogey-Free Finish Secures Victory at Cognizant Classic

Left Menu

Colombian golfer Nico Echavarria delivered a bogey-free final round to win the Cognizant Classic, securing his first PGA TOUR victory in the United States. Despite strong performances, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai and Sudarshan Yellamaraju fell short of top finishes, with Echavarria pocketing a career-high USD 1.728 million.

Palmbeachgardens | Updated: 02-03-2026 12:17 IST
Colombian golfer Nico Echavarria delivered a stunning, bogey-free final round at the Cognizant Classic, securing victory with a remarkable five-under 66. His flawless performance from the weekend ensured his first PGA TOUR win in the United States, earning a significant payday of USD 1.728 million.

Despite being in contention for a top 10 finish throughout much of the tournament, Indo-British golfer Aaron Rai concluded the event Tied-23rd, posting a total score of seven-under. Compatriot of Indian-origin, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, finished in Tied-17th position, recording an eight-under score.

Meanwhile, both Brooks Koepka and Ben Silverman produced memorable plays, holing birdies from the sand on the par-4 14th. Koepka's final round of 65 marked his best finish since his return to the PGA TOUR, concluding in a tie for ninth.

