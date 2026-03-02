Left Menu

Kashmir on Lockdown: Protests Erupt After Ayatollah Khamenei's Death

Severe restrictions were imposed in parts of Kashmir following massive protests over the killing of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israel strike. Authorities sealed key areas and deployed police to prevent unrest. The region, home to many Shias, saw significant protests while educational institutions were temporarily closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, authorities implemented strict restrictions on people's movements in parts of Kashmir following massive street protests against the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday by a US-Israel joint strike. Key areas were sealed, with barricades erected to prevent unrest.

Protests were notably intense in regions with large Shia populations, like Lal Chowk and Anantnag, where demonstrators chanted anti-US and anti-Israel slogans. Officials confirmed that these measures were taken preemptively to maintain law and order amid the global mourning and backlash over the incident.

In response to a one-day strike called by MMU chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, supported by political entities including the PDP, all educational institutions were closed for safety reasons. The call to strike emphasized unity and peaceful dissent to highlight perceived injustices against the Muslim community.

