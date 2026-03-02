Iranian Red Crescent Society says US-Israeli airstrike campaign has killed 555 people so far in Iran, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:10 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
