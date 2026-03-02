Odisha Board Class 10 Results: Smooth Execution, Awaiting May Declaration

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is set to announce the class 10 examination results by mid-May. The examinations, which began on February 19 and concluded recently, were executed without major mishaps, according to the board president Srikant Tarai.

Tarai assured that no incidents of question paper leaks or malpractices disrupted the examination process, although a few minor incidents were swiftly attended to. With the exams completed, the focus now shifts to evaluating the answer sheets.

About 15,000 teachers are tasked with assessing the OMR and subjective answer sheets at 51 centres across the state. This rigorous evaluation process aims to deliver timely results for the more than 5.61 lakh students anxiously awaiting their scores.

(With inputs from agencies.)