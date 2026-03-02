Tragedy in Ranchi: Escalating Man-Elephant Conflicts

A man was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, according to police reports on Monday. This incident took place in Chitrakota village under the jurisdiction of Ratu police station, approximately 18 kilometers from Ranchi, the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Subodh Khalkho, was 30 years old. Following the tragic event, Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Srikant Verma confirmed that an injured companion has been hospitalized. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been offered to Khalkho's family, with a full compensation package pending. The injured has received Rs 5,000.

Compensation in case of elephant-related fatalities in Jharkhand is Rs 4 lakh, and a patrol team is in the process of relocating the elephant. Statewide, elephant attacks claimed 27 lives recently, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to seek preventive measures against animal attacks, considering it a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)