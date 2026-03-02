Left Menu

Tragedy in Ranchi: Escalating Man-Elephant Conflicts

A tragic incident in Jharkhand’s Ranchi district saw a man trampled to death by a wild elephant, adding to the rising number of man-elephant conflicts in the state. The government has provided compensation to the victim's family, and efforts are underway to drive the elephant back to the forest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 02-03-2026 14:06 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 14:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man was tragically trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, according to police reports on Monday. This incident took place in Chitrakota village under the jurisdiction of Ratu police station, approximately 18 kilometers from Ranchi, the state capital.

The deceased, identified as Subodh Khalkho, was 30 years old. Following the tragic event, Ranchi Divisional Forest Officer Srikant Verma confirmed that an injured companion has been hospitalized. Immediate relief of Rs 25,000 has been offered to Khalkho's family, with a full compensation package pending. The injured has received Rs 5,000.

Compensation in case of elephant-related fatalities in Jharkhand is Rs 4 lakh, and a patrol team is in the process of relocating the elephant. Statewide, elephant attacks claimed 27 lives recently, prompting Chief Minister Hemant Soren to seek preventive measures against animal attacks, considering it a critical concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

