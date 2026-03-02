Castle Corner: Heartbeat of Zimbabwe's Cricket Journey

Zimbabwe's cricket team, following an arduous T20 World Cup campaign, marked their appreciation by sprinting toward their ardent supporters, the Castle Corner, instead of the dressing room. These dedicated fans, a crucial part of Zimbabwe's cricketing journey, traveled to India to cheer the team.

Led by their inspirational captain Sikandar Raza, who himself dedicated time to acknowledge the fan group after a TV interview, Zimbabwe's cricketers showcased their deep connection with the Castle Corner. This group has incited energy even among local spectators during their matches, earning admiration for the team.

This unique bond underscores a relationship that extends beyond mere fan support, encapsulating family-like ties. Raza expressed how the unwavering encouragement has solidified their resolve, even after losses. Zimbabwe leaves the tournament, not only with respect but also cherished memories of unwavering fan support.

