Left Menu

Castle Corner: Heartbeat of Zimbabwe's Cricket Journey

After a demanding T20 World Cup journey, Zimbabwe's cricket team expressed gratitude to the 'Castle Corner' fan group. Led by skipper Sikandar Raza, the team acknowledged the passionate supporters who traveled to India, enhancing the team's morale. The Castle Corner is an integral part of their cricket family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:38 IST
Castle Corner: Heartbeat of Zimbabwe's Cricket Journey
  • Country:
  • India

Zimbabwe's cricket team, following an arduous T20 World Cup campaign, marked their appreciation by sprinting toward their ardent supporters, the Castle Corner, instead of the dressing room. These dedicated fans, a crucial part of Zimbabwe's cricketing journey, traveled to India to cheer the team.

Led by their inspirational captain Sikandar Raza, who himself dedicated time to acknowledge the fan group after a TV interview, Zimbabwe's cricketers showcased their deep connection with the Castle Corner. This group has incited energy even among local spectators during their matches, earning admiration for the team.

This unique bond underscores a relationship that extends beyond mere fan support, encapsulating family-like ties. Raza expressed how the unwavering encouragement has solidified their resolve, even after losses. Zimbabwe leaves the tournament, not only with respect but also cherished memories of unwavering fan support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

Chancellor Merz's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Washington

 Global
2
Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

Chenab Valley Protests: Unrest Over Khamenei's Killing

 India
3
Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

Ukrainian Drones Strike Russian Oil and Naval Defenses

 Ukraine
4
Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors for J'khand's development: N Chandrasekaran.

Tata Group to form experts' panel to explore investment in various sectors f...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026