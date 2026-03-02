Drone Strikes Throttle Middle East Oil Operations
A series of drone strikes prompted the shutdown of major oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, leading to a 13% surge in oil prices. Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, among others, was closed as a precaution, amidst escalating conflicts involving Israel, the US, and Iran.
An escalation of drone strikes forced the closure of key oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia's largest refinery. The incidents triggered significant disruptions in oil production and exports, raising oil prices by 13% to surpass $82 a barrel.
On Monday, the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia was shut down as a precautionary measure after drones targeted the facility. This closure, among others in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli gas fields, severely impacted oil exports to Egypt and halted shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz.
The wave of attacks highlighted regional tensions, as analysts predict potential military collaborations between Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, the US, and Israel against Iran. This comes amid ongoing concerns over the security of vital energy infrastructure in the region.
ALSO READ
Tensions Flare as U.S. and Israel Strikes Escalate Iran Conflict
China Calls for De-escalation in Iran Conflict
U.S. Congress Set for High-Stakes Iran Conflict Briefing
Market Tensions: Energy and Gold Shine Amid Iran Conflict
Australia Stands Firm: No Military Involvement in Escalated Iran Conflict