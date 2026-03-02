Drone Strikes Throttle Middle East Oil Operations

An escalation of drone strikes forced the closure of key oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia's largest refinery. The incidents triggered significant disruptions in oil production and exports, raising oil prices by 13% to surpass $82 a barrel.

On Monday, the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia was shut down as a precautionary measure after drones targeted the facility. This closure, among others in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli gas fields, severely impacted oil exports to Egypt and halted shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The wave of attacks highlighted regional tensions, as analysts predict potential military collaborations between Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, the US, and Israel against Iran. This comes amid ongoing concerns over the security of vital energy infrastructure in the region.