Left Menu

Drone Strikes Throttle Middle East Oil Operations

A series of drone strikes prompted the shutdown of major oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, leading to a 13% surge in oil prices. Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura refinery, among others, was closed as a precaution, amidst escalating conflicts involving Israel, the US, and Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:24 IST
Drone Strikes Throttle Middle East Oil Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An escalation of drone strikes forced the closure of key oil and gas facilities across the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia's largest refinery. The incidents triggered significant disruptions in oil production and exports, raising oil prices by 13% to surpass $82 a barrel.

On Monday, the Ras Tanura refinery in Saudi Arabia was shut down as a precautionary measure after drones targeted the facility. This closure, among others in Iraqi Kurdistan and Israeli gas fields, severely impacted oil exports to Egypt and halted shipping through the critical Strait of Hormuz.

The wave of attacks highlighted regional tensions, as analysts predict potential military collaborations between Saudi Arabia, Gulf states, the US, and Israel against Iran. This comes amid ongoing concerns over the security of vital energy infrastructure in the region.

TRENDING

1
QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its LNG production as Mideast war rages, reports AP.

QatarEnergy, one of world's top natural gas producers, says it will halt its...

 Global
2
Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

Amazon's Mega Investment Boosts Spain's AI Ambitions

 Global
3
Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

Industrial Production Growth in January 2026: A Comprehensive Overview

 India
4
Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

Uncertain Future: Iran's World Cup Participation Amidst US-Israel Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026