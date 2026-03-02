Global Tensions Ripple Through UK Stock Markets: A Worrying Economic Shift

UK stock indexes took a hit on Monday, mirroring a worldwide market sell-off as heightened Middle East tensions resulted in a sharp rise in oil prices, driving investors to seek safer assets. The escalation came after Iranian retaliatory strikes closed shipping routes, following bombings by Israel and the United States that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Despite oil majors like Shell gaining 2% and defense company BAE Systems climbing nearly 5%, there was significant downward pressure on other sectors. The FTSE 100 index fell by 1% following a previous record high, and the FTSE 250 index tumbled 1.3%. Experts like AJ Bell's Dan Coatsworth warned of increasing inflation concerns likely affecting expectations for imminent interest rate cuts.

Significant losses were noted in banking and travel sectors, with companies like HSBC, Barclays, and Lloyds dropping by up to 4.7%, exacerbated by the fears of inflation driving up government bond yields. British Airways' operator, IAG, saw a 5.8% decrease after halting flights to destinations like Tel Aviv and Bahrain.