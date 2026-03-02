Tensions in Strait of Hormuz Spike Oil Prices
Oil prices surged as tensions escalated in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passageway for 20% of the world’s oil supply. US oil prices rose by 7.4% and Brent by 7.7%. Disruptions, including attacks on vessels and navigation system interference, raised concerns over prolonged supply impact due to regional conflicts.
Oil prices rose sharply Monday due to disruptions in tanker traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz chokepoint. Analysts predict potential supply impacts from US and Israeli actions against Iran, amid fears of escalating regional conflict.
US crude soared 7.4% to USD 71.97 per barrel, while Brent climbed 7.7% to USD 78.46. Increased oil costs could push gasoline prices higher at a time when global consumers are grappling with inflation.
Disruptions were exacerbated by navigation system interference and reported attacks on vessels, including a fatal drone strike. The potential expansion of the conflict to other regional oil producers remains a critical concern for market stability.
