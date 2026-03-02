Left Menu

European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.

PTI | France | Updated: 02-03-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 19:03 IST
European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.

European natural gas futures spike 42.6 per cent in wake of shutdown of major Gulf liquid natural gas supplier, reports AP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

Hyderabad Police Ensure Safe Holi with Strict Measures

 India
2
Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

Power Strikes in the Gulf: AWS Data Centers Hit

 Global
3
Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

Karala High Court Welcomes Seven New Permanent Judges

 India
4
Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

Supreme Court Warns Against AI-Generated Fake Verdicts

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026