In a development that could impact his career, Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was handed a 15-month suspended sentence in Greece. The sentence comes after a 2020 incident involving police in a nightclub on the island of Mykonos. Initial sentencing was for 21 months, later reduced on appeal.

Prosecution lawyers are now urging Maguire's club and the English FA to impose sanctions, pointing to his conviction for acts of violence against police officers. Despite the legal setbacks, the footballer continues to deny any wrongdoing and is expected to challenge the ruling at Greece's Supreme Court.

The controversy raises concerns about Maguire's role as a public figure and athlete. Critics argue his continued involvement in professional football contradicts the values of sport, with calls for accountability from both his club and national team amid his criminal conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)