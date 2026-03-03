Left Menu

Mohun Bagan Super Giants Penalized: A Stadium Without Fans

The All India Football Federation has fined Mohun Bagan Super Giants for fan misconduct and mandated that their March 6 Indian Super League match against Odisha FC be held in an empty stadium. The club accepted the fine but appealed against the decision to ban spectators, which was rejected.

The All India Football Federation's disciplinary committee has imposed a financial penalty on Mohun Bagan Super Giants due to alleged spectator misconduct during a previous match against Chennaiyin FC.

Additionally, the team has been ordered to play their upcoming Indian Super League game against Odisha FC in a stadium without any spectators.

The club expressed disappointment, arguing that the decision unfairly affects its passionate supporters, although it has accepted the fine. Their appeal to reconsider the ban was turned down.

