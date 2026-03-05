Left Menu

Rising Golf Stars Set to Shine at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are competing at the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational, aiming for strong performances. Theegala is returning from injuries, while Bhatia impresses with recent top finishes. Top golfers like Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, and Justin Thomas are also headlining the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bayhill | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:03 IST
Rising Golf Stars Set to Shine at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are poised for an impressive display at the USD 20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational, as they strive for top-tier recognition in the tournament's third Signature Event of 2026. Theegala, rebounding from a challenging 2025 season marred by injuries, is keen to reclaim his spot among the elite competitors. Meanwhile, Bhatia, after overcoming a few unlucky cuts, has recently showcased his potential, placing T-3 at the Phoenix Open, T-6 at AT&T Pebble Beach, and T-16 at Genesis.

Theegala boasts commendable Top-10 finishes at the American Express and Farmers Insurance events, along with a T-18 placement at Phoenix. This weekend, Bhatia takes on the course alongside former Open winner Brian Harman, while Theegala tees off with Chris Kirk.

Adding to the excitement at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge are some of the game's greatest talents, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, seven-time PGA TOUR victor Collin Morikawa, and the returning Justin Thomas, who is competing post-surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: Sivaganga Altercation Sparks Political Uproar

Rising Tensions: Sivaganga Altercation Sparks Political Uproar

 India
2
Delhi's Innovative Approach to Mitigating Air Pollution

Delhi's Innovative Approach to Mitigating Air Pollution

 India
3
Indian Rice Exporters Demand Urgent Relief Amid Iran Crisis Disruptions

Indian Rice Exporters Demand Urgent Relief Amid Iran Crisis Disruptions

 India
4
CAS Eases Bans on Footballers with Falsified Documents

CAS Eases Bans on Footballers with Falsified Documents

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026