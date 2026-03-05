Rising Golf Stars Set to Shine at Arnold Palmer Invitational

Sahith Theegala and Akshay Bhatia are poised for an impressive display at the USD 20 million Arnold Palmer Invitational, as they strive for top-tier recognition in the tournament's third Signature Event of 2026. Theegala, rebounding from a challenging 2025 season marred by injuries, is keen to reclaim his spot among the elite competitors. Meanwhile, Bhatia, after overcoming a few unlucky cuts, has recently showcased his potential, placing T-3 at the Phoenix Open, T-6 at AT&T Pebble Beach, and T-16 at Genesis.

Theegala boasts commendable Top-10 finishes at the American Express and Farmers Insurance events, along with a T-18 placement at Phoenix. This weekend, Bhatia takes on the course alongside former Open winner Brian Harman, while Theegala tees off with Chris Kirk.

Adding to the excitement at the Bay Hill Club & Lodge are some of the game's greatest talents, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, seven-time PGA TOUR victor Collin Morikawa, and the returning Justin Thomas, who is competing post-surgery.

(With inputs from agencies.)