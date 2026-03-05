Left Menu

Maharashtra Transport Strike Deferred After Government Assurance

The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) deferred their planned indefinite strike after receiving written assurances from state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. The strike was postponed to avoid disrupting school exams and government activities during the Budget session. A follow-up meeting will determine the next steps.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 18:56 IST
Maharashtra Transport Strike Deferred After Government Assurance
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) announced the postponement of their indefinitely planned strike after constructive communication with government officials. Initially intended to begin at midnight, the strike has been deferred following written assurances from Pratap Sarnaik, the state transport minister, promising attention to their concerns post-Budget session.

Anil Garg and Harsh Kotak, leaders of the School Bus Owners Association and private bus owners respectively, are satisfied with the government's action. They cited Minister Sarnaik's commitment to addressing issues, such as e-challans, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's supportive video call engagement.

Transport Minister Sarnaik, in correspondence, highlighted proposed disruptions due to international factors like the Iran conflict. Additionally, with school examinations underway, the need for unobstructed passenger movement was underscored, prompting the strike's deferment. The future course of action will be developed following further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Criticizes Kerala Government Over PR Campaign Spending

Congress Criticizes Kerala Government Over PR Campaign Spending

 India
2
Lewis Hamilton's Push for Africa's Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton's Push for Africa's Grand Prix

 Australia
3
Haryana's Strategic Overhaul: Boosting Infrastructure and Growth

Haryana's Strategic Overhaul: Boosting Infrastructure and Growth

 India
4
Not consulted on appointment of RN Ravi as Bengal governor; Centre undermining federal spirit: CM Mamata Banerjee.

Not consulted on appointment of RN Ravi as Bengal governor; Centre undermini...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026