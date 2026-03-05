Maharashtra Transport Strike Deferred After Government Assurance

The Maharashtra Transport Action Committee (M-TAC) announced the postponement of their indefinitely planned strike after constructive communication with government officials. Initially intended to begin at midnight, the strike has been deferred following written assurances from Pratap Sarnaik, the state transport minister, promising attention to their concerns post-Budget session.

Anil Garg and Harsh Kotak, leaders of the School Bus Owners Association and private bus owners respectively, are satisfied with the government's action. They cited Minister Sarnaik's commitment to addressing issues, such as e-challans, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's supportive video call engagement.

Transport Minister Sarnaik, in correspondence, highlighted proposed disruptions due to international factors like the Iran conflict. Additionally, with school examinations underway, the need for unobstructed passenger movement was underscored, prompting the strike's deferment. The future course of action will be developed following further discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)