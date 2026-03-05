Left Menu

India's Strong Prospects Against England in T20 World Cup Semifinal

Former cricketer Kedar Jadhav expresses confidence in India's semifinal chances against England in the T20 World Cup 2026. Led by Suryakumar Yadav, India boasts a strong batting lineup and effective bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah. Past World Cup encounters show India's competitive edge, with a historical 3-2 lead over England.

Former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Cricket enthusiasts are on the edge of their seats as former Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav declares India's high prospects against England in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal. Confidence is brewing within Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, who will face Harry Brook's squad at the iconic Wankhede Stadium this Thursday.

In a conversation with ANI, Jadhav highlighted India's robust in-form batting prowess, mentioning Sanju Samson's pivotal innings against the West Indies. Abhishek Sharma's adaptability to Wankhede's conditions, along with Jasprit Bumrah's tactical bowling, adds to India's advantage, alongside Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy's remarkable performances.

India's track record in this world cup phase has been commendable, with a 3-2 historical lead over England. Historically, the encounters have seen thrilling moments, from Yuvraj Singh's six sixes to recent masterful bowling from Axar Patel, setting a thrilling backdrop for this high-stakes clash.

(With inputs from agencies.)

