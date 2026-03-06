Kapil Dev Urges Faith in Abhishek Sharma for T20 World Cup Final

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has called on the Indian team management to maintain confidence in Abhishek Sharma ahead of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand. Despite Sharma's struggles throughout the tournament, Dev insists on the importance of belief as Sharma prepares for Sunday's make-or-break match.

India's thrilling semifinal victory over England, characterized by Jasprit Bumrah's controlled spell under pressure, showcased commendable performances. Bumrah, praised for his composure, reaffirmed his status as the world's top bowler, contributing to India's narrow seven-run win despite formidable challenges from England batsmen Jacob Bethell and Will Jacks.

Opener Sanju Samson also drew acclaim for his exceptional innings, forming the backbone of India's robust score. Dev highlighted the unpredictable nature of cricket, emphasizing the significance of supporting out-of-form players like Abhishek Sharma, while acknowledging Samson's consistent brilliance across crucial games.