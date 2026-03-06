Left Menu

Record-Breaking Digital Viewership for T20 World Cup Semi-Final

The T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England achieved a groundbreaking digital viewership of 65.2 million on JioHotstar, setting a new global record. The event highlighted cricket's unmatched ability to attract massive audiences, particularly in India, according to ICC chairman Jay Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent second semi-final of the T20 World Cup between India and England has set a new standard in sports broadcasting. With a staggering 65.2 million viewers tuning in on JioHotstar, the match achieved the highest peak digital viewership for any live event globally, as reported by the ICC.

India's victory over England not only secured their spot in the finals but also showcased cricket's unparalleled appeal, particularly in the Indian market. ICC chairman Jay Shah emphasized the significance of this achievement, crediting the tournament organizers and broadcast partners for their role in engaging such a massive audience.

Shah described the record-breaking event as a landmark moment for cricket's global reach in the digital era. He celebrated the success as a proud moment for sport, media, and streaming, reflecting the substantial growth and engagement potential in the world of digital sports viewership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

