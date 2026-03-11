DP World Executes Seamless Logistics for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026

DP World, renowned for its integrated supply chain solutions, has accomplished a massive logistical feat by facilitating the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. The operation spanned across countries like Singapore, Australia, the UK, the US, and the UAE, involving over 55,000 kg of crucial broadcast and match infrastructure.

The company managed nine shipments in India and coordinated numerous air and sea freights to Sri Lanka, executing precise planning to meet tight timelines. This intricate logistical endeavor highlighted DP World's robust global network and its capability for operational excellence under pressure.

Working closely with customs and ICC teams ensured the smooth and timely arrival of essential assets, underpinning DP World's reputation in handling complex, time-sensitive projects. The feat exemplifies their commitment to reshaping global trade and supporting large-scale sporting events successfully.

