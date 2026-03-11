Indian Women's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Wales, Secures Top Spot in World Cup Qualifiers

The Indian Women's Hockey Team displayed exceptional prowess by achieving a dominant 4-1 victory over Wales at the FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 in Hyderabad. Navneet Kaur emerged as the star player with a brilliant hat-trick, supplemented by Sakshi Rana's early strike during the intense match held at the Gachibowli Hockey Complex.

India's high-speed gameplay was evident from the onset, quickly putting Wales under pressure. Sakshi Rana's powerful reverse hit in the seventh minute gave India the lead. The hosts maintained momentum as Udita nearly doubled it soon after, while the Indian defense effectively thwarted Welsh advances.

In the second quarter, India capitalized on quick counterattacks, with Navneet doubling the advantage with a low penalty corner shot. Despite Wales managing a solitary goal through Betsan Thomas, India remained resolute. Navneet sealed her hat-trick with a penalty stroke, marking a comprehensive victory for the hosts.

(With inputs from agencies.)