Chanmari FC vs. Dempo SC: A Clash of Titans at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium

Newly-promoted Chanmari FC will host former champions Dempo SC in the Indian Football League (IFL) 2025-26 season at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Aizawl on March 12, according to the official release. Chanmari enters the clash with momentum, boosted by a crucial 2-1 victory over Sreenidi Deccan FC, propelling them to third place with four points in two matches.

Key to Chanmari's success has been head coach Victor Lalbiakmawia's strategic decision to field Brazilian forward Joao Vitor De Paula Morais (Jota). Jota not only scored the opening goal at the hour mark but also assisted Lalruatsanga's dramatic winner in the 93rd minute. A commanding presence from goalkeeper Zothanmawia provides further confidence for the team, which looks to capitalize on home-ground advantages for consecutive wins. Meanwhile, Dempo SC, a historically dominant Goan club, seeks to regain their renown, having stumbled to secure just one point in the initial two fixtures: a draw against Real Kashmir and a loss to Diamond Harbour FC.

Despite the setbacks, Dempo's veteran forward Marcus Joseph emerges as a formidable threat. His solo skills were evident during a recent game, where he propelled his team back into contention with an equalizer and missed a brace by mere inches. Dempo's coach, Samir Naik, emphasizes the importance of converting chances, admitting the team is 'working hard in practice but needs to improve finishing.' With high expectations and fierce competition afoot, both sides will endeavor to set a solid early-season foundation in this exciting encounter.

The 18:30 IST kickoff will be broadcast live on DD Sports and Sony Sports Network, and streamed through the Waves app, Sony LIV, and the Prasar Bharati YouTube channel, ensuring fans nationwide can witness the high-stakes contest.