Swiatek's Dominance Shines at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek, the world's second-ranked tennis player, delivered a commanding performance in the Indian Wells fourth round, defeating Czech 13th seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-0.

The win showcased Swiatek's mastery on the court, as she swept 10 consecutive games in the California desert, marking her fifth victory over Muchova.

In the men's bracket, Cameron Norrie progressed by defeating Rinky Hijikata and now faces top opponents in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)