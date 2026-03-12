Left Menu

Swiatek's Dominance Shines at Indian Wells

Iga Swiatek delivered a powerful performance to defeat Karolina Muchova 6-2 6-0 in the Indian Wells fourth round. Swiatek has now secured five wins against Muchova. Meanwhile, Cameron Norrie advanced in the men's draw, setting up a potential match against top players in the quarter-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 01:47 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 01:47 IST
Iga Swiatek, the world's second-ranked tennis player, delivered a commanding performance in the Indian Wells fourth round, defeating Czech 13th seed Karolina Muchova 6-2, 6-0.

The win showcased Swiatek's mastery on the court, as she swept 10 consecutive games in the California desert, marking her fifth victory over Muchova.

In the men's bracket, Cameron Norrie progressed by defeating Rinky Hijikata and now faces top opponents in the quarter-finals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

