Pokemon Pokopia: The Stealth Hit Reviving Switch 2 Sales

Nintendo's 'Pokemon Pokopia' has sold over 2.2 million copies within four days of its launch. The game's success is helping alleviate concerns about Switch 2 sales, which were hampered by a lack of high-profile games and rising memory chip costs. 'Pokopia' is captivating non-gamers, much like 'Animal Crossing' did.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:11 IST
Nintendo's latest release, 'Pokemon Pokopia,' is defying expectations, selling more than 2.2 million copies in just four days. This success is a welcome relief for the company, helping overshadow concerns about the Switch 2's sales momentum.

Industry analysts identified a lack of big-name games and increasing memory chip prices as potential threats to the console's profitability. However, 'Pokopia', a spin-off from the classic Pokemon series, is making waves with its novel gameplay. Players rejuvenate a wasteland by tilling fields and constructing homes, earning it an impressive 89 Metacritic score.

What sets 'Pokopia' apart is its ability to attract non-gamers, reminiscent of the widespread appeal of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' during the pandemic. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games notes that, while eager fans await a groundbreaking release like a new 3D Mario, 'Pokopia' effectively bridges that gap, keeping the Switch momentum alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)

