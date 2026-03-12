Pokemon Pokopia: The Stealth Hit Reviving Switch 2 Sales

Nintendo's latest release, 'Pokemon Pokopia,' is defying expectations, selling more than 2.2 million copies in just four days. This success is a welcome relief for the company, helping overshadow concerns about the Switch 2's sales momentum.

Industry analysts identified a lack of big-name games and increasing memory chip prices as potential threats to the console's profitability. However, 'Pokopia', a spin-off from the classic Pokemon series, is making waves with its novel gameplay. Players rejuvenate a wasteland by tilling fields and constructing homes, earning it an impressive 89 Metacritic score.

What sets 'Pokopia' apart is its ability to attract non-gamers, reminiscent of the widespread appeal of 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' during the pandemic. Serkan Toto of Kantan Games notes that, while eager fans await a groundbreaking release like a new 3D Mario, 'Pokopia' effectively bridges that gap, keeping the Switch momentum alive.

