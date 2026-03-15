Kerala Celebrates: Sanju Samson to be Honoured with Grand Reception

The Kerala government is set to honor cricketer Sanju Samson with an official reception following India's triumph in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where Samson was a pivotal figure and named Player of the Tournament. The event will take place at the Central Stadium in the state capital on Monday at 4 pm.

Kerala's Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the function, which will also see the presence of sports minister V Abdurahiman, the Chief Secretary, and other senior officials. This acknowledgment comes after Samson, originating from Vizhinjam, showed impressive performances that led India to victory.

Sanju Samson's contributions were crucial throughout the World Cup, including performances in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and final matches. The event marks not just a celebration but also a recognition of his comeback after a brief dip in form. The Sports Department has planned comprehensive arrangements to make this reception grandiose.

(With inputs from agencies.)