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Reform Roadmap: Ministries to Outline Future Plans

The Indian Cabinet Secretariat has instructed ministry secretaries to provide notes on key reforms by March 17. This move aligns with Prime Minister Modi's goals of structural reform, innovation, and governance simplification. Recent significant reforms include GST rationalization, labor codes notification, and more accessible FDI norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 12:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 12:20 IST
Reform Roadmap: Ministries to Outline Future Plans
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The Cabinet Secretariat has directed the secretaries of all ministries and departments to draft concise notes on significant reforms that their respective offices plan to undertake, sources have revealed.

The notes are to be submitted to the secretariat by March 17. In a recent interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized his focus on continuous structural reforms, boosting innovation, and further simplification of governance as priorities for the coming decade.

Recent government initiatives aimed at enhancing economic growth and citizen welfare include the rationalization of GST, the notification of four labor codes, and easing foreign direct investment norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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