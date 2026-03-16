PSG Faces Chelsea Showdown Without Key Midfielder Ruiz
PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz will miss the pivotal second leg Champions League match against Chelsea due to a knee injury. Despite missing Ruiz and young Quentin Ndjantou, PSG leads Chelsea 5-2 from the first leg. PSG received extra preparation time as Nantes postponed their scheduled league match.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:16 IST
- Country:
- France
PSG's midfielder, Fabián Ruiz, will sit out the crucial Champions League last-16 second leg match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Ruiz has been absent since late January with a knee injury, putting a dent in PSG's midfield lineup.
Despite missing both Ruiz and teenage player Quentin Ndjantou, PSG holds a favorable 5-2 lead from the first leg. The team gained an extra edge in preparations after their weekend league match with Nantes was postponed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from Miami Open due to Injury
Seiya Suzuki's Return to Cubs Overshadowed by Injury Concerns
Decades-Old Injury Leads to Surgery for Union Minister
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined
Ferland Mendy's Injury Woes Return: Concern for Real Madrid