PSG Faces Chelsea Showdown Without Key Midfielder Ruiz

PSG's midfielder, Fabián Ruiz, will sit out the crucial Champions League last-16 second leg match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ruiz has been absent since late January with a knee injury, putting a dent in PSG's midfield lineup.

Despite missing both Ruiz and teenage player Quentin Ndjantou, PSG holds a favorable 5-2 lead from the first leg. The team gained an extra edge in preparations after their weekend league match with Nantes was postponed.

(With inputs from agencies.)