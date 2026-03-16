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PSG Faces Chelsea Showdown Without Key Midfielder Ruiz

PSG midfielder Fabián Ruiz will miss the pivotal second leg Champions League match against Chelsea due to a knee injury. Despite missing Ruiz and young Quentin Ndjantou, PSG leads Chelsea 5-2 from the first leg. PSG received extra preparation time as Nantes postponed their scheduled league match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 16-03-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 16:16 IST
PSG Faces Chelsea Showdown Without Key Midfielder Ruiz
Ruiz
  • Country:
  • France

PSG's midfielder, Fabián Ruiz, will sit out the crucial Champions League last-16 second leg match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Ruiz has been absent since late January with a knee injury, putting a dent in PSG's midfield lineup.

Despite missing both Ruiz and teenage player Quentin Ndjantou, PSG holds a favorable 5-2 lead from the first leg. The team gained an extra edge in preparations after their weekend league match with Nantes was postponed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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