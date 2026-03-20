Sikkim's Social Media Reels Ban: Maintaining Professionalism at Work

The Sikkim Forest and Environment Department has issued a ban on employees creating or sharing personal content on social media during working hours. The order, announced by PCCF-cum-Principal Secretary Pradeep Kumar, emphasizes professionalism by restricting personal social media activity at work.

This new directive aims to ensure that employees devote their work hours to responsibilities directly related to their roles within the department. It underscores a commitment to maintaining a professional work environment where official time is prioritized for work-related tasks.

Importantly, the order allows the creation of digital content related to forestry, environment, and wildlife awareness, as long as it serves official purposes. A similar regulation was previously implemented by the Sikkim Police, prohibiting personnel from making reels while in uniform.

(With inputs from agencies.)