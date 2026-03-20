Pinterest CEO Advocates Social Media Ban for Teens
Bill Ready, CEO of Pinterest, urged global leaders to implement a social media ban for individuals under 16. He emphasized the need for a clear standard and called for enforcement and accountability for mobile operating systems and applications in a LinkedIn post.
Pinterest CEO Bill Ready has issued a bold call to action, urging global leaders to enforce a ban on social media access for youth under the age of 16. In a LinkedIn post this past Friday, Ready stressed the need for a unifying standard to protect young demographics.
Ready's message highlighted the importance of implementing rigorous enforcement mechanisms and holding mobile phone operating systems and applications accountable. His remarks come amid increasing concerns over the impact of social media on teenagers.
The move adds to a growing dialogue about social media's role in youth development, with stakeholders exploring solutions to mitigate potential harms while retaining the technological benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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