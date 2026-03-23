Delhi's Economic Surge: Unveiling Growth and Fiscal Dynamics for 2025-26

In a robust economic forecast, Delhi's per capita income is expected to rise to Rs 5,31,610 in 2025-26, reflecting a 7.92% increase over the previous year, as per the economic survey presented in the Delhi assembly by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Highlighting the capital's robust infrastructure and progressive policies, the survey report indicates that Delhi's per capita income remains significantly higher than the national average. The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) for 2025-26 is estimated at Rs 13,27,055 crore, marking a 9.42% rise over the prior fiscal year.

With a budget of Rs 1,00,000 crore, Delhi's government plans to allocate Rs 59,300 crore for various schemes, showing a substantial increase from 2024-25. Despite a rise in fiscal deficit due to capital expenditure, the city maintains a consistent revenue surplus driven largely by its tax revenue, predominantly sourced from GST and VAT.

(With inputs from agencies.)