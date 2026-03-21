Arunachal: A Nexus for the 4th North East Games 2026

The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has pitched a proposal to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to host the 2026 North East Games in Itanagar.

Aligning with a resolution from the IOA's Ahmedabad meeting, the AOA submitted a detailed report outlining plans and needs for the multi-sport event.

This proposal emphasizes its potential impact on talent nurturing and regional sports growth, while stressing the need for adequate financial backing to meet world-class standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)