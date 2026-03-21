Arunachal: A Nexus for the 4th North East Games 2026
The Arunachal Olympic Association has proposed hosting the 4th North East Games 2026 in Itanagar. The event aims to boost regional sports, nurture talent, and require substantial financial support for infrastructure and logistics. The Games are seen as pivotal for enhancing the Olympic movement and sports ecosystem in the Northeast.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 21-03-2026 16:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 16:14 IST
- Country:
- India
The Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) has pitched a proposal to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to host the 2026 North East Games in Itanagar.
Aligning with a resolution from the IOA's Ahmedabad meeting, the AOA submitted a detailed report outlining plans and needs for the multi-sport event.
This proposal emphasizes its potential impact on talent nurturing and regional sports growth, while stressing the need for adequate financial backing to meet world-class standards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arunachal
- North East Games
- sports
- AOA
- IOA
- Itanagar
- 2026
- athletes
- event
- infrastructure
ALSO READ
Himachal Pradesh 2026-27 Budget: Rural Economy in Focus Amid Financial Pressures
Himachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A New Path Amid Fiscal Challenges
Himachal’s Budget 2026-27: Focus on Rural Economy and Social Services
Gen Z Transforms Workplace Expectations: Unstop Talent Report 2026
Delhi Celebrates: Honoring UPSC Achievers of 2026