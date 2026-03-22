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Como's Dominance: Securing Champions League Spot with a Resounding Victory

Como secured the final Champions League spot in Serie A by defeating Pisa 5-0, marking their fifth consecutive win. This victory places them three points ahead of Juventus. The win was bittersweet due to the recent passing of club co-owner Michael Bambang Hartono.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 22-03-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 22-03-2026 20:50 IST
Como's Dominance: Securing Champions League Spot with a Resounding Victory
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In a commanding display, Como clinched the final Champions League position in Serie A by thrashing Pisa 5-0, marking their fifth consecutive victory. This triumph placed them three points ahead of Juventus, who were held to a draw by Sassuolo a day earlier.

The match saw goals from Assane Diao, Anastasios Douvikas, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz, and Maximo Perrone, solidifying Como's stance in the league. However, the victory was shadowed by the passing of Michael Bambang Hartono, a key figure in Como's resurgence.

Hartono, along with his brother Roberto Budi Hartono, took ownership of Como in 2019, engineering their return to Serie A in 2024. Meanwhile, Serie A leader Inter Milan faced Fiorentina and Roma was set to play against Lecce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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