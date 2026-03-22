In a commanding display, Como clinched the final Champions League position in Serie A by thrashing Pisa 5-0, marking their fifth consecutive victory. This triumph placed them three points ahead of Juventus, who were held to a draw by Sassuolo a day earlier.

The match saw goals from Assane Diao, Anastasios Douvikas, Martin Baturina, Nico Paz, and Maximo Perrone, solidifying Como's stance in the league. However, the victory was shadowed by the passing of Michael Bambang Hartono, a key figure in Como's resurgence.

Hartono, along with his brother Roberto Budi Hartono, took ownership of Como in 2019, engineering their return to Serie A in 2024. Meanwhile, Serie A leader Inter Milan faced Fiorentina and Roma was set to play against Lecce.

(With inputs from agencies.)