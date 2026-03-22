Gumberg Secures Hainan Classic Victory with Nerve-Wracking Finish

American golfer Jordan Gumberg delivered a stellar performance at the Hainan Classic, finishing with a crucial par on the final hole to capture his second European tour title against Spanish golfer Jorge Campillo. Gumberg's strategic play and nerve-wracking finish secured the championship by a narrow margin.

This victory marks a significant milestone for Gumberg, who was on the brink of losing his European tour card last season. His remarkable eagle at the Genesis Championship in South Korea helped him finish in the top 115 in the Race to Dubai, ensuring his tour card for 2026.

Campillo, with a final round of 71, and China's Zhou Yanhan, who tied for third, provided fierce competition. Meanwhile, Gumberg's victory reaffirms his place among the top contenders in the European golf circuit.

(With inputs from agencies.)