Tensions Rise: Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis

Global markets are on edge as tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate following President Trump's ultimatum to Iran regarding the Strait of Hormuz. The political drama has created volatility in oil prices and raised concerns over potential energy shortages.

In response to the U.S. stance, Iran has threatened to close the Strait 'completely' and target key infrastructures. This has contributed to rising oil futures prices, with Brent crude experiencing significant fluctuations. The situation is exacerbating global energy shortages and impacting inflation.

Investors are reacting nervously as these developments threaten to drive up borrowing costs amidst already high inflation rates. Equity markets are taking a hit, with European stock futures dipping and the Nikkei and South Korean markets shedding value. Continued geopolitical instability remains a critical factor for market movements.

(With inputs from agencies.)