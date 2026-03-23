Pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi Resumes Amidst Navratri Rush

Early this morning, registration for the pilgrimage to the revered Shri Mata Vaishno Devi shrine resumed after a temporary suspension due to heavy crowds during the Navratri festival. Authorities had initially halted the registration process to manage the surging number of devotees and to ensure their safety.

The small town of Katra is witnessing an extraordinary influx of devotees, drawn by their unwavering faith during the sacred period of Navratri. Shrine Board officials have urged pilgrims to adhere strictly to the guidelines to maintain a safe and orderly pilgrimage experience.

Despite the overwhelming numbers, authorities have successfully maintained order. Devotees have praised the facilities, highlighting improved signage and informational displays. With the registration resumption on March 23rd, following a pause caused by late-night crowds, over one lakh devotees have participated without incident, showcasing a period of deep spiritual devotion.