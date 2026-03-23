Devynne Charlton Matches World Record at World Indoors

Bahamas sprinter Devynne Charlton made headlines as she matched her own world record by clocking an impressive 7.65 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles. This victory marks her third consecutive win at the World Indoors, solidifying her dominance in the event. Nadine Visser from the Netherlands finished with silver, recording a time of 7.73 seconds.

The competition also showcased the talent of 17-year-old American Cooper Lutkenhaus, who won the 800 meters with a time of 1:44.24. This achievement cements him as the youngest individual gold medalist at the World Indoors, having turned professional just seven months ago.

On an eventful night for Britain, Keely Hodgkinson claimed her first world title by breaking the championship record in the 800 meters, clocking in at 1:55.30. Georgia Hunter Bell and Molly Caudery added to the nation's success by winning gold in the 1,500 meters and women's pole vault respectively.