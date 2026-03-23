Incident at LaGuardia: Air Canada Express Jet Collision
An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle upon landing at New York's LaGuardia airport, causing the airport to close temporarily. The incident involved a CRJ-900 plane operated by Jazz Aviation. The FAA issued a ground stop, and flights were diverted or returned.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2026 11:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2026 11:15 IST
An Air Canada Express regional jet collided with a ground vehicle at New York's LaGuardia airport, leading to a temporary closure.
The CRJ-900 plane, operated by Jazz Aviation, struck the vehicle at about 24 mph, prompting a ground stop by the FAA.
Flights were diverted as the FAA assessed the situation, while the New York Fire Department responded to the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)