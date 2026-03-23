Fitzpatrick Triumphs at Valspar Championship

Matt Fitzpatrick showcased his prowess and resilience by bouncing back from last week's setback at The Players Championship to claim victory at the Valspar Championship.

In a riveting face-off against David Lipsky, Fitzpatrick delivered a decisive birdie putt on the last hole, securing a one-shot victory with a final round of 3-under 68. This victory is Fitzpatrick's third PGA Tour win, underscoring his determination to carry forward his strong play.

Tensions ran high at Innisbrook, where the Copperhead course challenged the field with its firm and fast greens. Despite missing some key birdie opportunities, Fitzpatrick's composure and focus on the final stretch saw him overcoming a competitive field that included 54-hole leader Sungjae Im and veteran Brandt Snedeker.

(With inputs from agencies.)