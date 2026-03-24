India's Women's Cricket Squad Announced for South Africa T20I Series
The BCCI has announced the Indian women's cricket team squad for a five-match T20I series against South Africa, commencing April 17. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain, the team includes stars like Shafali Verma and newcomers such as Anushka Sharma, promising an exciting series.
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The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially revealed the lineup for India's women's cricket team, set to face South Africa in an upcoming five-match T20I series starting next month. The series is scheduled to run from April 17 until April 27, featuring intense cricket action.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the squad, with Smriti Mandhana serving as her vice-captain. The team boasts notable players such as Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. Rising talents like Anushka Sharma, who shone in the Women's Premier League with Gujarat Giants, will bolster the batting lineup, marking her debut national call-up.
Renowned spinner Deepti Sharma will join forces with Shreyanka Patil and Shree Charani to form a strategic spin trio. The pace bowling department includes Renuka Thakur and Arundhati Reddy, set to deliver crucial overs. Matches will be played across venues in Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni.
(With inputs from agencies.)