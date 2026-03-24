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Political Shift: Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP After Quitting Congress

Pradyut Bordoloi, a former Congress MP from Assam who served in Tarun Gogoi's government, resigned and joined the BJP. His resignation as Lok Sabha MP was accepted, and he aims to contest the Assam assembly elections from Dispur under the BJP banner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 12:27 IST
Political Shift: Pradyut Bordoloi Joins BJP After Quitting Congress
Pradyut Bordoloi
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the acceptance of MP Pradyut Bordoloi's resignation, following his departure from the Congress. Bordoloi, a seasoned politician and former minister in Assam's Congress-led government, has now aligned with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

After serving as a Congress MP for Nagaon, Bordoloi resigned on March 17, quickly transitioning to the BJP, who extended a ticket for him to contest in the upcoming Assam assembly elections in Dispur.

This move marks Bordoloi's strategic shift ahead of the polls, reflecting broader dynamics within Assam's political landscape as the BJP strengthens its position.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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