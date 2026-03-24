Left Menu

Shubman Gill's Challenging Call to Fierce Bowling: GT's Strategy for IPL Victory

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill emphasizes a need for fierce fast bowlers, reflecting coach Ashish Nehra's intensity, as they prepare for the upcoming IPL season. Gill highlights the franchise's determined approach and renowned bowling strength, aiming to clinch their second IPL trophy against formidable opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 10:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 10:48 IST
Shubman Gill's Challenging Call to Fierce Bowling: GT's Strategy for IPL Victory
Shubman Gill. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shubman Gill, captain of the Gujarat Titans, delivered an indirect warning to rival IPL teams, expressing a preference for his fast bowlers to embody the aggressive nature similar to their head coach, Ashish Nehra. Known for his fiery temperament, Nehra's influence is evident in GT's strategy, as unveiled at the Shubharambh 2026 event in Ahmedabad.

During a discussion moderated by Mandira Bedi, Gill humorously alluded to viral internet videos showcasing Nehra's animated reactions to dropped catches. These moments, including one involving cricket icon MS Dhoni, highlight Nehra's intense presence on the field. The Titans captain aspires for his bowlers, including stars like Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj, to emulate this fierce competitive spirit.

With a powerful bowling lineup, GT is determined to overcome past shortcomings and secure their second IPL title. Gill reaffirmed the team's commitment to maintaining 'determination, passion and hunger' while acknowledging last season's missed opportunities. Coach Nehra amusingly mentioned that execution of the team's strategy is in the hands of the players, as he will merely observe from the sidelines. The Titans will kick off their IPL campaign against the Punjab Kings on March 31 in New Chandigarh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Nature-Based Solutions for Climate and Disaster Resilience Worldwide

Solar Booms, Jobs Lag: The Mixed Impact of U.S. Green Industrial Policy

World Bank Warns of Soaring Waste Crisis as 2050 Targets Demand Urgent Action

The Price of Going Green: What It Takes for Hydrogen to Transform Industry

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026