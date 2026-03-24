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Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: Brazilian Icon Claims Victory in Alpine Skiing

Brazilian ski sensation Lucas Pinheiro Braathen clinched the World Cup Crystal Globe in giant slalom, becoming the first from his country to achieve this feat. Overcoming a significant point deficit, he surpassed Swiss rival Marco Odermatt, who failed to finish, securing victory with upcoming challenges in slalom yet ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:40 IST
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: Brazilian Icon Claims Victory in Alpine Skiing

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, a Brazilian skiing star, made history by claiming the World Cup Crystal Globe in giant slalom, marking a first for Brazil. Battling an initial 48-point deficit, Braathen emerged victorious by taking home maximum points in the final giant slalom race of the men's Alpine ski season.

His triumph in Hafjell, Norway, came as Swiss competitor Marco Odermatt, who had already secured several World Cup titles, failed to complete the first run. This victory places Braathen with 547 points, surpassing Odermatt's tally of 495 points, making him a formidable contender in the slalom category.

Expressing his pride, Pinheiro Braathen noted the significance of seeing the Brazilian flag on the Crystal Globe. While previously winning the slalom World Cup as a Norwegian, he has been representing Brazil since 2024. He now aims for additional victories with upcoming slalom competitions on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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