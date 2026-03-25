Left Menu

Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Martyrs' Statues in Shahjahanpur

Statues of Kakori train action martyrs were demolished in Shahjahanpur, sparking outrage. An FIR was filed against the responsible company, and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered reinstatement of the statues with due respect. Protests were held by opposition parties and local organizations, demanding accountability and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:01 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:01 IST
Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Martyrs' Statues in Shahjahanpur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a controversial move that has sparked widespread public outrage, statues of Kakori train action martyrs were demolished in Shahjahanpur during a road beautification project. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, led to an FIR being lodged against the responsible company by local authorities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong displeasure, demanding the immediate restoration of the statues with respect to the martyrs. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, staged protests and accused the administration of disrespecting national heroes.

The statues, regularly garlanded and revered, were reportedly dismantled without proper notification, causing further anger. Authorities have taken strict actions by blacklisting the company involved and suspending the officials overseeing the project, as public outcry continues to grow.

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026