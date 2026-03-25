Outrage Over Demolition of Kakori Martyrs' Statues in Shahjahanpur

In a controversial move that has sparked widespread public outrage, statues of Kakori train action martyrs were demolished in Shahjahanpur during a road beautification project. The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, led to an FIR being lodged against the responsible company by local authorities.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed strong displeasure, demanding the immediate restoration of the statues with respect to the martyrs. Opposition parties, including the Samajwadi Party and Congress, staged protests and accused the administration of disrespecting national heroes.

The statues, regularly garlanded and revered, were reportedly dismantled without proper notification, causing further anger. Authorities have taken strict actions by blacklisting the company involved and suspending the officials overseeing the project, as public outcry continues to grow.