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Antoine Griezmann Joins Orlando City: A New Soccer Chapter

Orlando City has signed Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid on a contract that starts in July 2026. The seasoned forward brings a wealth of experience, having scored 298 career goals. Griezmann aims to help the Major League Soccer team achieve success in the upcoming seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:56 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:56 IST
Antoine Griezmann Joins Orlando City: A New Soccer Chapter
Antoine Griezmann

Orlando City has made a significant move by securing the signature of forward Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. The Frenchman, LaLiga club's all-time leading scorer, is set to join the Major League Soccer team on a contract beginning July 2026, extending through to the 2027-28 season, with an option for an additional year.

Griezmann, at 35, boasts an illustrious career with 298 goals and 132 assists in 792 appearances for clubs, including Atletico, Barcelona, and Real Sociedad. His time at Atletico was particularly prolific, achieving 211 goals and clinching honors like the Spanish Super Cup, the Europa League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

This season, Griezmann has already netted 13 goals and contributed four assists. Excited to start a new chapter at Orlando, he expressed his eagerness to meet supporters and contribute to the team's ambitions. The former France international has an impressive national record, featuring 137 appearances and being a key part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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