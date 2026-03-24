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Strategic Game Changer: Major Acquisition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru

The Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone have acquired the cricket franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru, valued at INR 166.6 billion (approx. $1.78 billion). Aryaman Vikram Birla of the Aditya Birla Group will serve as Chairman. The consortium acquired 100% shares from United Spirits Limited.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:01 IST
Strategic Game Changer: Major Acquisition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru
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The Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket franchise has been acquired by a powerful consortium, including the Aditya Birla Group, The Times of India Group, Bolt Ventures, and Blackstone. This strategic move places the franchise value at INR 166.6 billion, equivalent to approximately $1.78 billion, reshaping the landscape of sports franchising in India.

Aryaman Vikram Birla, director of the Aditya Birla Group, is announced to take the helm as Chairman of the franchise. His leadership is anticipated to bring forward a new era for the team, promising fresh strategies and robust investments in the sporting world.

This acquisition sees the consortium gain full control, acquiring 100% of the franchise shares from United Spirits Limited, a subsidiary of Diageo. The transfer of ownership marks a significant shift in the business dynamics of Indian cricket leagues, with expectations of enhanced growth and opportunity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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