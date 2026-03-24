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Aditya Birla Group and Partners Acquire RCB in Landmark Deal

The Aditya Birla Group-led consortium has acquired the IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru from United Spirits Limited for $1.78 billion. The acquisition includes RCB's men's and women's teams, positioning the new owners to further develop the cricket franchise, which enjoys a strong brand and fan base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:01 IST
Aditya Birla Group and Partners Acquire RCB in Landmark Deal
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A major shakeup in the Indian Premier League landscape occurred as the Aditya Birla Group (ABG) and its partners acquired the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) franchise. The deal, valued at $1.78 billion, transfers full ownership from United Spirits Limited to a formidable consortium seeking to elevate the franchise's stature.

The new ownership group, which includes heavyweights such as Times of India, Blackstone, and Bolt Ventures, aims to harness RCB's existing strengths and iconic brand status in the IPL and Women's Premier League (WPL). Aditya Birla Group Chairman, Kumar Mangalam Birla, emphasized how this aligns with ABG's legacy and the growing global influence of Indian cricket.

As RCB enters its next growth phase, Aryaman Vikram Birla will serve as the team's chairman, assisted by Satyan Gajwani of Times of India. The acquisition reflects a larger trend of robust investments in sports franchises worldwide, with formalities pending approval from the BCCI and the IPL governing bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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