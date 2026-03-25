Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Animosity in Iran War

Pope Leo on Tuesday expressed growing concern over the increasing hostility in the Iran conflict, reiterating his call for a ceasefire. This comes amid claims of an impending U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

Leo, noted for being the first U.S. pope, lamented the rising hatred and growing violence. 'I advocate for a ceasefire to foster peace through dialogue, not weapons,' he stated, addressing journalists as he departed his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

Highlighting over a million displaced individuals and numerous casualties, Pope Leo urged authorities to earnestly pursue dialogue as a means to resolve the conflict. Known for measured communication, he has intensified his appeals for an end to the Iran conflict, calling it a 'scandal to the whole human family' just days earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)