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Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Animosity in Iran War

Pope Leo has voiced concern over escalating hostility in the ongoing Iran conflict, urging a ceasefire. The Pope emphasized resolving issues through dialogue, amidst reports of U.S. military buildup in the Middle East. He highlighted the displacement and fatalities caused by the war, urging authorities to pursue peaceful solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:56 IST
Pope Leo Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Animosity in Iran War
Pope Leo

Pope Leo on Tuesday expressed growing concern over the increasing hostility in the Iran conflict, reiterating his call for a ceasefire. This comes amid claims of an impending U.S. military buildup in the Middle East.

Leo, noted for being the first U.S. pope, lamented the rising hatred and growing violence. 'I advocate for a ceasefire to foster peace through dialogue, not weapons,' he stated, addressing journalists as he departed his residence in Castel Gandolfo, Italy.

Highlighting over a million displaced individuals and numerous casualties, Pope Leo urged authorities to earnestly pursue dialogue as a means to resolve the conflict. Known for measured communication, he has intensified his appeals for an end to the Iran conflict, calling it a 'scandal to the whole human family' just days earlier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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