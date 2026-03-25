Mohamed Salah: The End of An Era at Liverpool

Liverpool's talismanic forward Mohamed Salah has confirmed his departure at the end of the current season, concluding a successful and transformative spell at Anfield. The Egyptian star, whose performances propelled the club to its modern-day triumphs, conveyed his emotional farewell through a heartfelt video message to the fans.

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has etched his name into club history, amassing an impressive collection of silverware, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League. Despite an illustrious career, this season has seen Salah face challenges that led to key benchings and a public disagreement with manager Arne Slot.

Nevertheless, fans continue to hold "the Egyptian King" in high regard, evidenced by numerous murals around Anfield. As Salah reminisces over his time at Liverpool, he expressed enduring love and gratitude towards the club and its supporters, stressing their permanent place in his heart and life.