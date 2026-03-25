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Mohamed Salah: The End of An Era at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, a pivotal figure in Liverpool's recent success, announced he will leave the club at the season's end. His tenure includes winning two Premier League titles and a Champions League. Despite recent struggles, Salah remains a beloved icon, reflecting on his journey with gratitude to fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:52 IST
Mohamed Salah: The End of An Era at Liverpool
Mohamed Salah

Liverpool's talismanic forward Mohamed Salah has confirmed his departure at the end of the current season, concluding a successful and transformative spell at Anfield. The Egyptian star, whose performances propelled the club to its modern-day triumphs, conveyed his emotional farewell through a heartfelt video message to the fans.

Since joining from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has etched his name into club history, amassing an impressive collection of silverware, including two Premier League titles and a Champions League. Despite an illustrious career, this season has seen Salah face challenges that led to key benchings and a public disagreement with manager Arne Slot.

Nevertheless, fans continue to hold "the Egyptian King" in high regard, evidenced by numerous murals around Anfield. As Salah reminisces over his time at Liverpool, he expressed enduring love and gratitude towards the club and its supporters, stressing their permanent place in his heart and life.

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