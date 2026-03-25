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Barber Wrongfully Deported Fights Back: $1.3 Million Lawsuit Against U.S. Government

Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel, a Venezuelan barber, has filed a $1.3 million lawsuit against the U.S. government after allegedly being wrongfully identified as a gang member, deported to El Salvador, and subjected to inhumane conditions. Rengel claims his deportation defied a U.S. court order and involved false imprisonment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:52 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:52 IST
Barber Wrongfully Deported Fights Back: $1.3 Million Lawsuit Against U.S. Government

Neiyerver Adrián Leon Rengel, a Venezuelan barber residing in Irving, Texas, has taken legal action against the U.S. government. He is seeking $1.3 million in damages after being wrongfully identified as a gang member, leading to his deportation to a notorious El Salvador prison.

Rengel was reportedly detained by U.S. immigration officers in March 2025 due to his tattoos, purportedly indicating affiliation with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. He alleges that this resulted in his false imprisonment and exposure to inhumane conditions.

The Department of Homeland Security maintains Rengel's alleged ties to the gang presented a public safety threat. Despite this, Rengel's lawsuit marks a significant move as the first claim for damages related to deportation to El Salvador's prison. He emphasizes that his wrongful deportation was in violation of a U.S. court order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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