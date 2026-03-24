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Ampverse DMI's College Rivals Season 3: A New Era for Esports Champions

Season 3 of Ampverse DMI's College Rivals in Mumbai spotlighted India's newest esports stars. Champions emerged across major games, demonstrating skillful play and teamwork. The event highlighted India's vibrant collegiate esports scene and celebrated pop culture with cosplay and music events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 23:04 IST
Ampverse DMI's College Rivals Season 3: A New Era for Esports Champions
Akshat Yadav emerged as the BGMI Solo champion (Photo: Ampverse DMI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Ampverse DMI's College Rivals Season 3 grand finale in Mumbai has heralded a new era for grassroots esports champions. From Hyderabad, Parthiv Reddy claimed the Valorant title, and Kolkata's Akshat Yadav was crowned the BGMI Solo winner, showcasing exceptional talent across top gaming titles.

Emphasizing grassroots development, Ampverse DMI's CEO, Charlie Bailie, praised the talent nurtured by the collegiate platform. He highlighted the tournament's aim to give young athletes genuine competitive gaming exposure, as participants demonstrated excellent skills, game sense, and teamwork.

The finale featured high-stakes matches powered by the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. With a prize pool of Rs 50 lakh, the event not only rewarded champions but also provided an entry into the professional esports arena. Participants also connected with esports influencers, enhancing the fan experience at this successful event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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